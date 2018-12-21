Romanian Government is bringing final touch to private pension system reform



Contributors to the mandatory privately-managed pension system (the second pillar) in Romania will be allowed to pull out after contributing at least five years and no more recipients will be allowed to enrol to this system in the future, under the latest version of the amendments considered by (...) Romanian Government is bringing final touch to private pension system reform.Contributors to the mandatory privately-managed pension system (the second pillar) in Romania will be allowed to pull out after contributing at least five years and no more recipients will be allowed to enrol to this system in the future, under the latest version of the amendments considered by (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]