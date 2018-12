Romania’s Govt. to endorse controversial tax changes on Dec 21



The controversial bill that includes among others the tax on the banks' assets, will most likely be endorsed on Friday, December 21, the president of the senior ruling party (Social Democratic Party, PSD) Liviu Dragnea said. Notably, the Economic and Social Committee (CES), a consultative body (...) Romania's Govt. to endorse controversial tax changes on Dec 21.

