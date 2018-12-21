PNL’s Orban: PSD grants pardon by CCR decision on new five-judge panels with ICCJ



National Liberal Party (PNL, opposition, ed.n.) leader Ludovic Orban stated on Thursday night that the Social Democratic Party has pardoned the convictions for corruption deeds through the Constitutional Court regarding the setting up of new five-judge panels with the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ). "By the decision of the CCR and what is happening today, PSD [Social Democratic Party, major at rule, ed.n.] has pardoned those convicted of corruption deeds. They have not yet given the amnesty, but the pardon is as good as given. I am saying that the CCR has ruled the decision as if there hadn't been any connection between them and the majority of the CCR, and God Himself appointed the judges to the Constitutional Court," Orban said. The PNL chair also said that while in some drafts of the law the CCR was "relatively balanced", in those that targeted "the major interests of the leaders affected by corruption cases" there was clearly a majority in favor of politician-friendly decisions.AGERPRES(RO - author: Gabriel Apetrii, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

