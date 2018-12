Former Romanian minister Elena Udrea’s sentence suspended by court



The Romanian Supreme Court ICCJ has suspended the six-year sentence received by former tourism minister Elena Udrea in June this year. Udrea stood trial for bribery and abuse of office in a case related to the illegal financing by the Tourism Ministry of a boxing gala in 2011, and was sentenced (...)

