Contractor for Ploiesti-Brasov motorway to be announced soon



Romania’s Government will announce “by the end of the week” the selected bidders for the construction of Ploiesti-Comarnic-Brasov motorway under a public-private partnership, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on December 20. The Government will continue competitive negotiations with the (...) Contractor for Ploiesti-Brasov motorway to be announced soon.Romania’s Government will announce “by the end of the week” the selected bidders for the construction of Ploiesti-Comarnic-Brasov motorway under a public-private partnership, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on December 20. The Government will continue competitive negotiations with the (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]