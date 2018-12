Romanian stock exchange stabilises after Dec. 19 plunge



The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange-BET lost less than 2% on December 20, after it had plunged by more than 11% in the day before amid major tax reforms and revision of the pension system announced by the Government. Share prices stabilised in the afternoon. The head of the capital (...) Romanian stock exchange stabilises after Dec. 19 plunge.The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange-BET lost less than 2% on December 20, after it had plunged by more than 11% in the day before amid major tax reforms and revision of the pension system announced by the Government. Share prices stabilised in the afternoon. The head of the capital (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]