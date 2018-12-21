​Romanian first post-communist president Ion Iliescu indicted for crimes against humanity in 1989 Revolution case



The man who took the reins of power in the wake of the anti-communist Revolution in Romania, Ion Iliescu, and three other high profile leaders of the December 1989 events have been indicted for crimes against humanity, the Prosecutor General's office announced on Friday. ​Romanian first post-communist president Ion Iliescu indicted for crimes against humanity in 1989 Revolution case.The man who took the reins of power in the wake of the anti-communist Revolution in Romania, Ion Iliescu, and three other high profile leaders of the December 1989 events have been indicted for crimes against humanity, the Prosecutor General's office announced on Friday.

[Read the article in HotNews]