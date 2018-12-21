Romanian football club owner says it’s against human nature for women to play football



Romanian businessman Gigi Becali, the owner of Bucharest's FCSB (former Steaua Bucharest) football club, has had a controversial reaction to the idea that UEFA could ever force him to form and invest in a women's football team. He even said that he would quit football if something like this were (...)

