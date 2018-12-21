Immofinanz sells 5.3-hectare plot in Bucharest to One United Properties



Austrian real estate fund Immofinanz on December 20 announced that it sold a 53,000-sqm land plot in Bucharest, known as former Ventilatorul industrial platform, to Romanian developer One United Properties. The value of the deal was not disclosed. The land is more appropriate for residential (...)

