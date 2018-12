Romanian parliament passes controversial bill on tax evasion



The Romanian parliament adopted on December 19 a controversial bill that gives those accused of tax evasion the chance to escape prison if they pay the damage. The bill passed with 188 votes in favor, local Digi24 reported. The bill stipulates that if one of the defendants charged with tax (...) Romanian parliament passes controversial bill on tax evasion.The Romanian parliament adopted on December 19 a controversial bill that gives those accused of tax evasion the chance to escape prison if they pay the damage. The bill passed with 188 votes in favor, local Digi24 reported. The bill stipulates that if one of the defendants charged with tax (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]