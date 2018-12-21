 
Romaniapress.com

December 21, 2018

President Klaus Iohannis welcomes the Austrian Chancellor
Dec 21, 2018

President Klaus Iohannis welcomes the Austrian Chancellor.
President Klaus Iohannis welcomed the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Friday at the Cotroceni Palace. The Austrian official&#39;s visit to Romania is taking place in a context in which Romania will take over from 1 January 2019 the Presidency of the EU Council from Austria. Klaus Iohannis and Sebastian Kurz will hold officials talks and will hold a joint press statement. According to the Presidential Administration, the talks between President Klaus Iohannis and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz will focus on priority topics on the European agenda, such as the reflection on the future of the European Union, the post-2020 future EU budget, the UK withdrawal process from the EU and the elections to the European Parliament. At the same time, issues regarding the bilateral relationship between Romania and Austria will be discussed.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Maria Voican)
[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Hundreds of people gather in Victoriei Square to commemorate Revolution heroes, head to University Square Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday afternoon in the Victoriei Square for an event announced on the social networks as "22 December - Our Revolution", then kicked off in a rally to the University Square. Part of the people bear Romania&#39;s and European Union&#39;s flags. (...)

PNL asks Ombudsman to notify Constitutional Court on fiscal-budgetary measures approved by gov't The National Liberal Party (PNL, opposition, ed. n.) addresses a public call to the Ombudsman in order for the latter to notify the Constitutional Court regarding the unconstitutionality of the OUG (Government Emergency Ordinance, ed. n.) with fiscal-budgetary measures adopted on Friday by the (...)

FinMin Teodorovici: All structures involved assume fiscal-budgetary OUG approved by gov't All structures involved in the Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) on the fiscal-budgetary measures approved on Friday by the Executive have assumed the piece of legislation in its entirety, the Public Finance minister Eugen Teodorovici said at the end of the gov&#39;t sitting. "All (...)

PM Dancila: Romania supports Serbia's European path Romania supports Serbia&#39;s European path, on Saturday said in Belgrade the Romanian Prime minister Viorica Dancila, adding that she has invited the Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic to visit Bucharest during Romania&#39;s presidency of the European Union&#39;s Council. Viorica (...)

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz hands over on Austria's behalf a EUR 300k cheque to Concordia Vocational School The Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Friday handed over on behalf of his country a 300,000 EUR cheque for the programmes unfolded by the Concordia Vocational School in southeastern city of Ploiesti, a release by the Concordia Humanitarian Organisation reads. "Mr. Chancellor Sebastian (...)

Romanian government adopts ordinance expanding taxation despite public outcry Romania&#39;s Social Democratic government late on Friday adopted a much criticised emergency ordinance which forces new or increased taxes on banks, energy and telecom companies and changes to private insurances. The ordinance is a slightly watered down version of a draft one which on (...)

Update: Romania's Government adopts new corporate taxes despite investors' opposition Romania’s Government adopted on Friday evening an emergency ordinance that brings new taxes for banks, energy companies and telecoms and changes the functioning of the mandatory private pension funds (Pillar II). The ruling coalition made of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Alliance of (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |