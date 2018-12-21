President Klaus Iohannis welcomes the Austrian Chancellor



President Klaus Iohannis welcomed the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Friday at the Cotroceni Palace. The Austrian official's visit to Romania is taking place in a context in which Romania will take over from 1 January 2019 the Presidency of the EU Council from Austria. Klaus Iohannis and Sebastian Kurz will hold officials talks and will hold a joint press statement. According to the Presidential Administration, the talks between President Klaus Iohannis and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz will focus on priority topics on the European agenda, such as the reflection on the future of the European Union, the post-2020 future EU budget, the UK withdrawal process from the EU and the elections to the European Parliament. At the same time, issues regarding the bilateral relationship between Romania and Austria will be discussed.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Maria Voican)

