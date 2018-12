Carrefour Leases 80,000 Sqm In Two Warehouses Of Belgium’s WDP



Belgian logistics and industrial space developer Warehouses De Pauw (WDP) will rent out two warehouses with a total area of 80,000 square meters, located in Deva and Brazi (Prahova County), to retailer Carrefour. The warehouse in Brazi was bought by WDP from (...) Carrefour Leases 80,000 Sqm In Two Warehouses Of Belgium’s WDP.Belgian logistics and industrial space developer Warehouses De Pauw (WDP) will rent out two warehouses with a total area of 80,000 square meters, located in Deva and Brazi (Prahova County), to retailer Carrefour. The warehouse in Brazi was bought by WDP from (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]