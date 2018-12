Central Bank: Banking Sector Has Limited Capacity to Sustain Current Profitability Long Term



The Romanian banking sector, which consists of 35 banks, in its present structure has a limited capacity to sustain the recent profitability over the long term, the central bank said in a report. Central Bank: Banking Sector Has Limited Capacity to Sustain Current Profitability Long Term.The Romanian banking sector, which consists of 35 banks, in its present structure has a limited capacity to sustain the recent profitability over the long term, the central bank said in a report.

