Romanian Financial Watchdog Looks into Wednesday's Stock Market Transactions



Romania's financial supervision authority ASF said Friday it was looking into Wednesday's transactions on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, checking for any signs of insider trading and stock market manipulation.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]