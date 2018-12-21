More problems for Bucharest’s new buses: Malfunction floods bus with near-boiling water



New buses have been running on Bucharest’s streets for almost a month now. In this period, the local media has been reporting about several malfunctions encountered by the new buses, with the most recent one taking place on Friday morning, December 21, when the heating system of one of the buses (...) More problems for Bucharest’s new buses: Malfunction floods bus with near-boiling water.New buses have been running on Bucharest’s streets for almost a month now. In this period, the local media has been reporting about several malfunctions encountered by the new buses, with the most recent one taking place on Friday morning, December 21, when the heating system of one of the buses (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]