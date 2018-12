Arad municipality earmarks EUR 43 mln for new trams



Arad City Hall on December 18 launched the tender for the purchase of 10 new trams estimated to cost RON 73 million (EUR 15.7 mln) plus VAT, with the option to extend the contract by another 18 trams within the four-year term of the contract. In case the option is exercised, the value of (...) Arad municipality earmarks EUR 43 mln for new trams.Arad City Hall on December 18 launched the tender for the purchase of 10 new trams estimated to cost RON 73 million (EUR 15.7 mln) plus VAT, with the option to extend the contract by another 18 trams within the four-year term of the contract. In case the option is exercised, the value of (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]