PM Dancila welcomes Austrian Chancellor at Victoria Governmental Palace



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila welcomed at the Victoria Governmental Palace on Friday Austria's Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who is currently paying an official visit to Bucharest. The Romanian Prime Minister welcomed the Austrian high official in the Government House Hall of Honour. The two are going to have a meeting alongside the two delegations and joint press statements. On the first half of the day, the Austrian Chancellor was welcomed at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace by President Klaus Iohannis, where they had head-to-head and official talks, followed by a joint press statement. The visit of the Austrian official to Romania takes place in the context in which, starting 1 January 2019, Romania will take over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union from Austria. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

