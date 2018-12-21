 
Austrian Chancellor thanks President Iohannis for taking care of democracy and rule of law
Austrian Chancellor thanks President Iohannis for taking care of democracy and rule of law.
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Friday thanked Romanian President Klaus Iohannis for taking care of democracy and rule of law. "I want to thank him for, as President, he took care of democracy, of the rule of law," the Austrian Chancellor told the Romanian head of state, at the joint press conference they held at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. Kurz said that the head of state is a "guarantor" of democracy and rule of law. President Klaus Iohannis on Friday welcomed the Austrian Chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. The Austrian official&#39;s visit to Romania takes place in the context in which, on January 1, 2019, Romania is to take over from Austria the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
