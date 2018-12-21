President Iohannis: Symbolic moment for Romania; glad to take over EU Council Presidency from Austria



Romania is taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union from Austria, a trustworthy and good partner, President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday. "It is a symbolic moment for Romania and we are glad that we are taking over this presidency from such a trustworthy and good partner as Austria," Iohannis told the joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. He underscored the very good institutional coordination and the support offered by Austria for achieving an efficient transition to the EU Council Presidency. The Romanian head of state hailed the results Austria obtained during its mandate at the helm of the EU Council. "I voiced our appreciation for the very good institutional coordination between the Austrian and the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council and for the support Austria offered for achieving an efficient transition. I hailed the results the Austrian colleagues have managed to obtain in a series of important files for the entire Union. In this context, I assured Mr. Kurz of Romania's entire openness and commitment to continue these efforts at European level," Iohannis pointed out. He said that he approached during the talks the topic of the UK leaving the EU, underscoring that this process must take place "of an orderly manner." "In respect to the process of UK's withdrawal from the Union, I reiterated the desire to conclude this process of an orderly manner during our presidency. The withdrawal agreement agreed on a political level by the EU and the UK remains the most efficient instrument for limiting the negative consequences of Brexit and for ensuring the legal certainty for the citizens and the business environment, and the conclusion will allow building a future ambitious partnership between the UK and EU," Iohannis stated. The head of state said that EU's future budget must be balanced and fair. "Looking towards the future, we agreed that the new 2021-2027 multiannual financial framework represents an opportunity to support the advancement of European policies by setting a balanced and fair EU budget after 2020. In the European Council meeting of 13 - 14 December we assumed the goal of reaching a political agreement on a leadership level on the future budget by the autumn of 2019. Romania, as future presidency, is prepared to commit to a sustained pace for achieving this desideratum," the President also said. He mentioned he discussed with Sebastian Kurz the migration issue and the 2019 Sibiu Summit. "We have discussed the need for security of the European citizens and the need to have a proper response to the migration crisis. Managing migration remains an area that requires the entire attention and we believe we'll be in the position of making progress in this file. (...) We have also discussed the European Summit of Sibiu, which will take place next year, on the symbolic date of 9 May, a summit devoted to the future of the European Union," Iohannis said. Klaus Iohannis mentioned that Romania wants more Austrian investments in Romania. "On a bilateral level, we have discussed the economic relations and the potential meant to stimulate the intensification of economic exchanges and investments. Although Austria remains one of the main investors on the Romanian market, we are interested in new Austrian investments in Romania, in the context in which Romania offers a lot of opportunities. We have voiced the appreciation for the good integration of the Romanian community in Austria," Iohannis also said. President Klaus Iohannis welcomed Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Friday. The visit of the Austrian official to Romania takes place in the context in which, starting 1 January 2019, Romania will take over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union from Austria. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, Alina Novãceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) President Iohannis: Symbolic moment for Romania; glad to take over EU Council Presidency from Austria.Romania is taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union from Austria, a trustworthy and good partner, President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday. "It is a symbolic moment for Romania and we are glad that we are taking over this presidency from such a trustworthy and good partner as Austria," Iohannis told the joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. He underscored the very good institutional coordination and the support offered by Austria for achieving an efficient transition to the EU Council Presidency. The Romanian head of state hailed the results Austria obtained during its mandate at the helm of the EU Council. "I voiced our appreciation for the very good institutional coordination between the Austrian and the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council and for the support Austria offered for achieving an efficient transition. I hailed the results the Austrian colleagues have managed to obtain in a series of important files for the entire Union. In this context, I assured Mr. Kurz of Romania's entire openness and commitment to continue these efforts at European level," Iohannis pointed out. He said that he approached during the talks the topic of the UK leaving the EU, underscoring that this process must take place "of an orderly manner." "In respect to the process of UK's withdrawal from the Union, I reiterated the desire to conclude this process of an orderly manner during our presidency. The withdrawal agreement agreed on a political level by the EU and the UK remains the most efficient instrument for limiting the negative consequences of Brexit and for ensuring the legal certainty for the citizens and the business environment, and the conclusion will allow building a future ambitious partnership between the UK and EU," Iohannis stated. The head of state said that EU's future budget must be balanced and fair. "Looking towards the future, we agreed that the new 2021-2027 multiannual financial framework represents an opportunity to support the advancement of European policies by setting a balanced and fair EU budget after 2020. In the European Council meeting of 13 - 14 December we assumed the goal of reaching a political agreement on a leadership level on the future budget by the autumn of 2019. Romania, as future presidency, is prepared to commit to a sustained pace for achieving this desideratum," the President also said. He mentioned he discussed with Sebastian Kurz the migration issue and the 2019 Sibiu Summit. "We have discussed the need for security of the European citizens and the need to have a proper response to the migration crisis. Managing migration remains an area that requires the entire attention and we believe we'll be in the position of making progress in this file. (...) We have also discussed the European Summit of Sibiu, which will take place next year, on the symbolic date of 9 May, a summit devoted to the future of the European Union," Iohannis said. Klaus Iohannis mentioned that Romania wants more Austrian investments in Romania. "On a bilateral level, we have discussed the economic relations and the potential meant to stimulate the intensification of economic exchanges and investments. Although Austria remains one of the main investors on the Romanian market, we are interested in new Austrian investments in Romania, in the context in which Romania offers a lot of opportunities. We have voiced the appreciation for the good integration of the Romanian community in Austria," Iohannis also said. President Klaus Iohannis welcomed Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Friday. The visit of the Austrian official to Romania takes place in the context in which, starting 1 January 2019, Romania will take over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union from Austria. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, Alina Novãceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Hundreds of people gather in Victoriei Square to commemorate Revolution heroes, head to University Square Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday afternoon in the Victoriei Square for an event announced on the social networks as "22 December - Our Revolution", then kicked off in a rally to the University Square. Part of the people bear Romania's and European Union's flags. (...)



PNL asks Ombudsman to notify Constitutional Court on fiscal-budgetary measures approved by gov't The National Liberal Party (PNL, opposition, ed. n.) addresses a public call to the Ombudsman in order for the latter to notify the Constitutional Court regarding the unconstitutionality of the OUG (Government Emergency Ordinance, ed. n.) with fiscal-budgetary measures adopted on Friday by the (...)



FinMin Teodorovici: All structures involved assume fiscal-budgetary OUG approved by gov't All structures involved in the Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) on the fiscal-budgetary measures approved on Friday by the Executive have assumed the piece of legislation in its entirety, the Public Finance minister Eugen Teodorovici said at the end of the gov't sitting. "All (...)



PM Dancila: Romania supports Serbia's European path Romania supports Serbia's European path, on Saturday said in Belgrade the Romanian Prime minister Viorica Dancila, adding that she has invited the Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic to visit Bucharest during Romania's presidency of the European Union's Council. Viorica (...)



Chancellor Sebastian Kurz hands over on Austria's behalf a EUR 300k cheque to Concordia Vocational School The Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Friday handed over on behalf of his country a 300,000 EUR cheque for the programmes unfolded by the Concordia Vocational School in southeastern city of Ploiesti, a release by the Concordia Humanitarian Organisation reads. "Mr. Chancellor Sebastian (...)



Romanian government adopts ordinance expanding taxation despite public outcry Romania's Social Democratic government late on Friday adopted a much criticised emergency ordinance which forces new or increased taxes on banks, energy and telecom companies and changes to private insurances. The ordinance is a slightly watered down version of a draft one which on (...)



Update: Romania's Government adopts new corporate taxes despite investors' opposition Romania’s Government adopted on Friday evening an emergency ordinance that brings new taxes for banks, energy companies and telecoms and changes the functioning of the mandatory private pension funds (Pillar II). The ruling coalition made of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Alliance of (...)

