New Commercial Vehicle Registrations In Romania Grow 3.8% In Jan-Nov 2018



New commercial vehicle registrations in Romania grew 3.8% on the year in January-November 2018, to 23,901 units, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) and the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) showed

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]