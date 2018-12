Alpha Bank Gets EUR30M Loan From EFSE To Fund SMEs



Alpha Bank has received a loan of EUR30 million from the European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE) in order to finance small and medium-sized enterprises in Romania.

