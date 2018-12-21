Dancila: Austrian Chancellor’s visit, important moment, marking EU Council Presidency handover from Austria to Romania



The Austrian Chancellor's visit to Romania is an important moment, symbolically marking the handover of the Presidency of the EU Council from the Austrian Government to the Government of Romania and the transition from a protected Europe - the motto of the Austrian Presidency - to a Europe in which cohesion is seen as a common value, said Prime Minister Viorica Dancila. "We are enjoying the presence of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz today in Bucharest. This is all the more important as it marks the handover of the Presidency of the Council of the EU from the Austrian Government to the Government of Romania, a symbolic handover, because, as you know, the Austrian Presidency ends on December 31, 2018. This is all the more important as the Estonia-Bulgaria-Austria trio will end, Austria being the last state of this trio, and starting January 1, the Romania-Finland-Croatia trio begins, with Romania being the first state of this trio. We discussed about the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, about the important files on the European agenda, about the smooth transition from the Presidency held by Austria to the Presidency of Romania," Viorica Dancila said at Victoria Governmental Palace on Friday, during the joint statements alongside Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. The Romanian prime minister brought to mind that during the Austrian Presidency of the EU Council, Romania held the shadow presidency and the government ministers participated in the trio's meetings on the important files on the EU table. The prime minister mentioned that each minister of her cabinet will take from his/her counterpart the files that will remain during the presidency that Romania is to hold. The Romanian prime minister said that the talks also addressed the cooperation between Romania and Austria. "We want cooperation, a bilateral relationship, a better economic and trade relationship, we have proposed a sectoral cooperation between our ministries. We have ministries cooperating very well. The Ministry of Public Finance has a very good cooperation with our counterpart in Austria. We also have other ministries who have a very good cooperation, but there are also areas like IT or research where we need to make further efforts to improve cooperation between the two countries. Today, the presence of the Austrian Chancellor in Bucharest is an important moment, it is a moment that I can say marks the start of a very important period for Romania, the first time when Romania holds the rotating presidency of the EU. I want to congratulate the Chancellor for the Presidency, for the results they obtained, for the approach manner, for the manner of addressing the main challenges at European level, and I am convinced, as I have mentioned, in fact, that, given the level of training that the Romanian Government has, the way in which we treated the takeover of the Presidency will make Romania a successful Presidency," Dancila said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) Dancila: Austrian Chancellor’s visit, important moment, marking EU Council Presidency handover from Austria to Romania.The Austrian Chancellor's visit to Romania is an important moment, symbolically marking the handover of the Presidency of the EU Council from the Austrian Government to the Government of Romania and the transition from a protected Europe - the motto of the Austrian Presidency - to a Europe in which cohesion is seen as a common value, said Prime Minister Viorica Dancila. "We are enjoying the presence of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz today in Bucharest. This is all the more important as it marks the handover of the Presidency of the Council of the EU from the Austrian Government to the Government of Romania, a symbolic handover, because, as you know, the Austrian Presidency ends on December 31, 2018. This is all the more important as the Estonia-Bulgaria-Austria trio will end, Austria being the last state of this trio, and starting January 1, the Romania-Finland-Croatia trio begins, with Romania being the first state of this trio. We discussed about the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, about the important files on the European agenda, about the smooth transition from the Presidency held by Austria to the Presidency of Romania," Viorica Dancila said at Victoria Governmental Palace on Friday, during the joint statements alongside Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. The Romanian prime minister brought to mind that during the Austrian Presidency of the EU Council, Romania held the shadow presidency and the government ministers participated in the trio's meetings on the important files on the EU table. The prime minister mentioned that each minister of her cabinet will take from his/her counterpart the files that will remain during the presidency that Romania is to hold. The Romanian prime minister said that the talks also addressed the cooperation between Romania and Austria. "We want cooperation, a bilateral relationship, a better economic and trade relationship, we have proposed a sectoral cooperation between our ministries. We have ministries cooperating very well. The Ministry of Public Finance has a very good cooperation with our counterpart in Austria. We also have other ministries who have a very good cooperation, but there are also areas like IT or research where we need to make further efforts to improve cooperation between the two countries. Today, the presence of the Austrian Chancellor in Bucharest is an important moment, it is a moment that I can say marks the start of a very important period for Romania, the first time when Romania holds the rotating presidency of the EU. I want to congratulate the Chancellor for the Presidency, for the results they obtained, for the approach manner, for the manner of addressing the main challenges at European level, and I am convinced, as I have mentioned, in fact, that, given the level of training that the Romanian Government has, the way in which we treated the takeover of the Presidency will make Romania a successful Presidency," Dancila said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Hundreds of people gather in Victoriei Square to commemorate Revolution heroes, head to University Square Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday afternoon in the Victoriei Square for an event announced on the social networks as "22 December - Our Revolution", then kicked off in a rally to the University Square. Part of the people bear Romania's and European Union's flags. (...)



PNL asks Ombudsman to notify Constitutional Court on fiscal-budgetary measures approved by gov't The National Liberal Party (PNL, opposition, ed. n.) addresses a public call to the Ombudsman in order for the latter to notify the Constitutional Court regarding the unconstitutionality of the OUG (Government Emergency Ordinance, ed. n.) with fiscal-budgetary measures adopted on Friday by the (...)



FinMin Teodorovici: All structures involved assume fiscal-budgetary OUG approved by gov't All structures involved in the Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) on the fiscal-budgetary measures approved on Friday by the Executive have assumed the piece of legislation in its entirety, the Public Finance minister Eugen Teodorovici said at the end of the gov't sitting. "All (...)



PM Dancila: Romania supports Serbia's European path Romania supports Serbia's European path, on Saturday said in Belgrade the Romanian Prime minister Viorica Dancila, adding that she has invited the Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic to visit Bucharest during Romania's presidency of the European Union's Council. Viorica (...)



Chancellor Sebastian Kurz hands over on Austria's behalf a EUR 300k cheque to Concordia Vocational School The Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Friday handed over on behalf of his country a 300,000 EUR cheque for the programmes unfolded by the Concordia Vocational School in southeastern city of Ploiesti, a release by the Concordia Humanitarian Organisation reads. "Mr. Chancellor Sebastian (...)



Romanian government adopts ordinance expanding taxation despite public outcry Romania's Social Democratic government late on Friday adopted a much criticised emergency ordinance which forces new or increased taxes on banks, energy and telecom companies and changes to private insurances. The ordinance is a slightly watered down version of a draft one which on (...)



Update: Romania's Government adopts new corporate taxes despite investors' opposition Romania’s Government adopted on Friday evening an emergency ordinance that brings new taxes for banks, energy companies and telecoms and changes the functioning of the mandatory private pension funds (Pillar II). The ruling coalition made of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Alliance of (...)

