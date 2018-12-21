UPDATE/Sebastian Kurz: Austrian companies could pack their things and leave; I’m not worried



The Austrian Chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, on Friday stated, regarding the emergency ordinance on the fiscal measures announced by the Minister of Finance, that he is not worried about the Austrian companies, as he knows they could just pack their things and leave. "I am not worried about the Austrian companies, for I know what Austrian companies operate here in Romania and have invested here. They are big companies like OMV or Erste Bank, companies with activities in many states, while in Romania they only have a small part of their activity. They could just pack their things and leave, so I am honestly not at all worried for these companies. If I were to be concerned about something, then I would be concerned about the Romanian economic environment and for Romania as an investment environment, as I understood that, ever since this idea dropped, certain things happened on Romania's Stock Exchange, investors got out," Kurz told the joint press conference he held with President Klaus Iohannis. The Austrian official also stated that the exit of investors also means there are jobs lost. "Certain modalities of establishing taxes influence the final prices for the consumers, so I would say that, but this depends on what decision the Government will make, on what the Parliament will decide, if someone wants to think about the economic good, then one should, or it would be useful to think of such measures that not only sound good, but are effective, for otherwise, at the end of the day, people might not afford certain prices or they could lose their jobs, for some investors decided to pack their things and leave. Or it might come to such circumstances in which, if someone thinks to invest in Romania, to think again. Romania has had a very good economic growth in the last years, of 4 per cent, but difficulties can still appear for the people," stated the Austrian Chancellor. Asked if such measures determine the investors to leave Romania, the Austrian official said the companies are free to do whatever they please. "They are not such companies that the Austrian Government could tell what to do, they are free companies on the free market and they decide for themselves. The world market is big. (...) The respective companies are related to the activity in a certain country, of course that an attractive policy draws companies and investments in, but if the fiscal situation is uncertain, when they try to impose such measures, the situation will change. This is not something that I could decide. I am only thinking about the jobs, the people who could lose their income if the banking environment, the companies in the natural gas field are facing certain effects. When making a decision, it is best to take into consideration what happens at the end of the day too," said Sebastian Kurz. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) They are big companies like OMV or Erste Bank, companies with activities in many states, while in Romania they only have a small part of their activity. They could just pack their things and leave, so I am honestly not at all worried for these companies. If I were to be concerned about something, then I would be concerned about the Romanian economic environment and for Romania as an investment environment, as I understood that, ever since this idea dropped, certain things happened on Romania's Stock Exchange, investors got out," Kurz told the joint press conference he held with President Klaus Iohannis. The Austrian official also stated that the exit of investors also means there are jobs lost. "Certain modalities of establishing taxes influence the final prices for the consumers, so I would say that, but this depends on what decision the Government will make, on what the Parliament will decide, if someone wants to think about the economic good, then one should, or it would be useful to think of such measures that not only sound good, but are effective, for otherwise, at the end of the day, people might not afford certain prices or they could lose their jobs, for some investors decided to pack their things and leave. Or it might come to such circumstances in which, if someone thinks to invest in Romania, to think again. Romania has had a very good economic growth in the last years, of 4 per cent, but difficulties can still appear for the people," stated the Austrian Chancellor. Asked if such measures determine the investors to leave Romania, the Austrian official said the companies are free to do whatever they please. "They are not such companies that the Austrian Government could tell what to do, they are free companies on the free market and they decide for themselves. The world market is big. (...) The respective companies are related to the activity in a certain country, of course that an attractive policy draws companies and investments in, but if the fiscal situation is uncertain, when they try to impose such measures, the situation will change. This is not something that I could decide. I am only thinking about the jobs, the people who could lose their income if the banking environment, the companies in the natural gas field are facing certain effects. When making a decision, it is best to take into consideration what happens at the end of the day too," said Sebastian Kurz. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

