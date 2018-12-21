Iohannis: I have the first chance in presidential elections; Ciolos’s candidacy won’t pose a problem



President Klaus Iohannis told an informal meeting with journalists on Friday that he has the first chance in the presidential elections and a candidacy of former prime minister Dacian Ciolos won't create any problems. "I am well-ranked in the polls, I have the first chance. Ciolos's candidacy won't create any problem. The one that is wanted by the people will be president," Iohannis said. He voiced his hope for a better collaboration among the Opposition parties. Iohannis added he doesn't believe there could have been done more at the censure motion. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) Iohannis: I have the first chance in presidential elections; Ciolos’s candidacy won’t pose a problem.President Klaus Iohannis told an informal meeting with journalists on Friday that he has the first chance in the presidential elections and a candidacy of former prime minister Dacian Ciolos won't create any problems. "I am well-ranked in the polls, I have the first chance. Ciolos's candidacy won't create any problem. The one that is wanted by the people will be president," Iohannis said. He voiced his hope for a better collaboration among the Opposition parties. Iohannis added he doesn't believe there could have been done more at the censure motion. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]