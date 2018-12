Transelectrica Changes Its Directorate Members, Appoints Marius Carasol As CEO



The Supervisory Board of Romanian state-run power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO) has decided, at its meeting on Friday (Dec 21), to revoke the four members of the Directorate and appoint five persons as provisional members of the (...)

