German Group Gothaer To Gradually Withdraw From Romania



In the context of implementing the Gothaer 2020 strategy, Gothaer Group has revised in detail its activities in Eastern Europe and decided to concentrate its resources on the German market, according to a statement issued on (...) German Group Gothaer To Gradually Withdraw From Romania.In the context of implementing the Gothaer 2020 strategy, Gothaer Group has revised in detail its activities in Eastern Europe and decided to concentrate its resources on the German market, according to a statement issued on (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]