Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has announced that the draft Government Emergency Ordinance (GEO) regarding the fiscal-budgetary measures is to be adopted at the extraordinary Government meeting that started on Friday evening at the Victoria Palace. President Klaus Iohaniss does not participate in this meeting of the Executive. "We are going to approve today a series of measures aimed mainly at improving Romanians' welfare, increasing the level of investments and remedying some wrong practices in the banking sector and in the energy field," the Prime Minister stated in the opening of the Government meeting. Viorica Dancila announced that one of the measures included in the emergency ordinance refers to the initiation of a programme to build 1,000 sports kindergartens, in partnership with the business environment. "The private companies and the foundation that are going to build in the next two years such a kindergarten will receive 500,000 euros from the Romanian state upon the finalization of their investment," explained the PM. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Onea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

