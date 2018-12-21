Turkish Men’s Clothing Brand KiP Opens Its First Store In Romania, In ParkLake Shopping Mall



Turkish men's clothing brand KiP, established in 1978, has opened its first store in Romania, within Bucharest-based ParkLake shopping mall. The company plans to open two new stores in 2019, to reach eight units on the local market until 2023, Zeynep Doğan, member of the board within KiP store (...)

