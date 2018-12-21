Update: Romania’s Government adopts new corporate taxes despite investors’ opposition



Romania's Government adopted on Friday evening an emergency ordinance that brings new taxes for banks, energy companies and telecoms and changes the functioning of the mandatory private pension funds (Pillar II). The ruling coalition made of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Alliance of (...)

