Romanian government adopts ordinance expanding taxation despite public outcry



Romania's Social Democratic government late on Friday adopted a much criticised emergency ordinance which forces new or increased taxes on banks, energy and telecom companies and changes to private insurances. The ordinance is a slightly watered down version of a draft one which on Wednesday sent shocks through the stock exchange and the business sector. The government went with the initiative anyway, despite criticism of its lack of transparency and abusive actions.

