Dec 22, 2018
Chancellor Sebastian Kurz hands over on Austria’s behalf a EUR 300k cheque to Concordia Vocational School.
The Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Friday handed over on behalf of his country a 300,000 EUR cheque for the programmes unfolded by the Concordia Vocational School in southeastern city of Ploiesti, a release by the Concordia Humanitarian Organisation reads.
"Mr. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is on his third visit to Concordia, and this is something that makes the Concordia team further on its path. The today's visit (Friday, ed. n.) is a support to the projects of the Concordia Humanitarian Organizations through a financial 300k support on behalf of te Republic of Austria for the Concordia Vocational School's programmes, a direction of the pre-university education Concordia is backing and Romania needs badly to develop," the said release adds.
On his visit to the Vocational School within the Austrian Centre for Education and Vocational Training Concordia, Chancellor Kurz was accompanied by the ambassador of his country to Romania Isabel Rauscher, and the Ploiesti Mayor Adrian Florin Dobre. The guests were welcomed by the school's students and the members of the Social Projects Concordia's Board, Ulla Konrad and reverend Markus Inama SJ.
According to the source, the Concordia Vocational School established seven years ago offers a number of 70 young people from disadvantaged environments, inclusive opportunities of vocational training for up to one-year duration in the crafts of baker, carpenter, chef, waiter and plant culture's worker, and at the end of the training and following a final exam, the graduates receive a diploma recognised by the National Authority for Qualifications (ANC). The graduates are also supported in finding a job through the Job Coaching service. The Concordia Vocational School is also a trustworthy partner when it comes to its practical side for the Virgil Madgearu Economic College and the Toma N. Socolescu Technical College.
Concordia is an independent, nongovernmental, non-profit organisation with a 27-year history in Romania with the mission to support the social, family, school and professional (re)integration of the children, young people and families in difficulty, towards an independent, autonomous life. The organisation's projects unfold in Bucharest, Ploiesti and Aricestii Rahtivani, the County of Prahova, and addresses a number of over 2,000 persons annually.AGERPRES(RO: author: Cristina Matei, editor: Diana Dumitru; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican)
