PM Dancila: Romania supports Serbia’s European path



Romania supports Serbia’s European path, on Saturday said in Belgrade the Romanian Prime minister Viorica Dancila, adding that she has invited the Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic to visit Bucharest during Romania’s presidency of the European Union’s Council. Viorica Dancila delivered a joint press statement alongside Aleksandar Vucic, the Bulgarian Prime minister Boyko Borisov and the Greek Premier Alexis Tsipras, in the context of their participation in the high-level 4-party format reunion Romania - Bulgaria - Serbia - Greek. The reunion was transmitted live on the Romanian gov’t’s official Facebook page. "The topics we have tackled are related to the enlargement and I have told Mr. President Vucic that Romania supports Serbia’s European path. I have invited Mr. President to Bucharest during Romania’s presidency of the EU Council, exactly to make known the important steps Serbia is making as regards its European path, to make known Serbia’s with to close the opened negotiation’s chapters," Viorica Dancila said. She added that she talked with the Serbian president about several topics, such as energy, infrastructure, tourism and sport. "We wish a better connection between our countries, a very good cooperation in the region, an improved cooperation between our countries," Dancila stressed, announcing that "an economic forum that will actually help the Romanian businesspersons invest in Serbia and vice versa" is scheduled. The Romanian prime minister has also invited to Bucharest her Bulgarian counterpart, to attend a "reunion of the two governments, a G2G between Romania and Bulgaria", to enforce many of the projects discussed on Saturday. She invited the Greek premier Alexis Tsipras to Bucharest, too, "to develop the cooperation". The Romanian government’s head also spoke about our country’s priorities for the EU Council’s presidency, in the first half of 2019, stressing on the support it gives to the European integration of the Western Balkans. "I put a special accent on the cohesion policy, a very important policy to Romania, to Bulgaria and to Greece, and also on the migration policy, the asylum policy, the defence policy and not least on the multiannual financial framework which is a priority to us, a priority to all of the member states, because of the approach we will display related to this, we could be able to talk about the other important policies at EU level, the traditional ones - the cohesion policy, the common agricultural policy, and the new policies - migration, terrorism, defence policy," Dancila said. The Serbian president spoke during the joint press conference about the projects discussed during the reunion with the representatives of the guest countries. As for Romania, he recalled the road connection project Timisoara -Belgrade, and also the energy projects and the "construction of an electrical power network between Resita and Pancevo". We have discussed about the way Serbia could have access to the gas sources (...), I expressed hope that by working together, we could solve the problem of gas supply in Serbia in the following period, added Vucic, according to the official translation.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: George Onea; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican)

