FinMin Teodorovici: All structures involved assume fiscal-budgetary OUG approved by gov’t
Dec 22, 2018
FinMin Teodorovici: All structures involved assume fiscal-budgetary OUG approved by gov’t.
All structures involved in the Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) on the fiscal-budgetary measures approved on Friday by the Executive have assumed the piece of legislation in its entirety, the Public Finance minister Eugen Teodorovici said at the end of the gov’t sitting.
"All of the observations or viewpoints from all the institutions involved in the endorsement of this document were taken over at the OUG’s level, were explained where arguments were added. The Justice Ministry included, represented at the gov’t table, fully assumed the piece of legislation approved by the gov’t today (Friday, ed. n.). The Competition Council as well, all of the structures involved in this document. (...) A working version was on the Finance Ministry (MFP)’s website. It is a normal, legal procedure. Talks were held, a dialogue existed with all the representative structures at the MFP, social dialogue, then we had the Economic and Social Committee and after these talks, this project resulted that was today approved by the gov’t," Teodorovici explained, stressing that all of the gov’t members agree with this document and assume it.
He added that it is a document to especially protect Romania’s population, because it comprises many provisions that are enforced with 1 January 2019, in the social area, salaries, pensions.
The OUG approved on Friday by the Executive provides among other things, the taxation of the banks’ financial assets in case the level of the interbank offered rate ROBOR is higher than 2pct, the capping of the gas and energy prices for the next 3 years for the household consumers, a cut of the administration fee of the private mandatory pensions Pillar II to 1pct from 2.5pct, and others.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican)
[Read the article in Agerpres]