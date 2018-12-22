PNL asks Ombudsman to notify Constitutional Court on fiscal-budgetary measures approved by gov’t



The National Liberal Party (PNL, opposition, ed. n.) addresses a public call to the Ombudsman in order for the latter to notify the Constitutional Court regarding the unconstitutionality of the OUG (Government Emergency Ordinance, ed. n.) with fiscal-budgetary measures adopted on Friday by the gov't, because the said OUG "is affecting the economic freedom and causes serious prejudice to Romanians' rights", the party's spokesman Ionel Danca announced on Saturday. "Despite all warnings from all of the business organisations and economy specialists, the Dragnea - Dancila gov't has adopted an OUG that will ruin Romania's economy and will gravely hit the Romanians' living standard. (...) The Romanians must know that the Dragnea - Dancila gov't's fiscal ordinance has but one target, to desperately cash certain sums of money to the state budget by introducing new taxes and duties, wrapped up in a presentation that is grossly manipulating the public opinion with the goal to induce the Romanians' hatred against some commercial companies and hide their own nonfulfilment of the electoral promises," reads a PNL release signed by Ionel Danca and sent to AGERPRES on Saturday. According to the source, the said OUG comprises "a set of terrorist measures against the business milieu in Romania that will gravely affect the life of the Romanians". "The greed ordinance of the Dragnea - Dancila gov't will kick off a fiscal and economic tsunami in several vital sectors for Romania's economy. The toughest one (...) is the overtaxing of the energy companies by 2pct of their business and by 3pct of those in telecommunications, fact that will generate a chain pricing of the utility bills and household maintenance bills and of the goods and services paid by all of the Romanians. The life of Romanians will be much expensive after the adoption of these measures," Danca stressed. As for the capping of the selling price of gas and electricity, "it is only at the producer, and will have no impact whatsoever in the consumers' bill. The energy distributors and suppliers will have to cover the new costs generated by the 2pct overtaxing of their turnover in the bills paid by each Romanian," Danca says.AGERPRES(RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: George Onea; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican)

