 
Romaniapress.com

December 23, 2018

Deputy PM Birchall says trusts Romania-Japan bilateral relationship develops, deepens
Dec 23, 2018

Deputy PM Birchall says trusts Romania-Japan bilateral relationship develops, deepens.
The relationship between Romania and Japan is very important, in particular from the viewpoint of developing the economic dimension, the interest of the Nippon companies in our country being on an ascending trend, the Deputy Prime minister Ana Birchall writes on her Facebook page. Considering that Japan is celebrating on 23 December its National Day, the Romanian Deputy PM voices her trust that the bilateral relationship will continue to develop and deepen, "and the spirit of friendship between Romania and Japan will last in the next centuries, too." "Japan is the largest Asian investor in Romania, yet the capitalisation of the economic dimension’s potential with strategic features between Romania and Japan means a higher presence of the Japanese businesses in Romania. Happy National Day, Japan, and many happy years to our relation!" Birchall stressed.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PNL's Turcan: Latest fiscal-budgetary measures doom education to underfunding The National Liberal Party (PNL, opposition, ed. n.) will support an amendment to the Budget Law by which the state will be compelled to allocate 5pct of the gross domestic product to Education and Research, on Sunday wrote on her Facebook page, this party&#39;s first vice president Raluca (...)

Belgrade: Craiova Group, the sixth meeting dedicated to the promotion for cooperation and the Western Balkans By Edwig Ban The sixth meeting of the Craiova Group took place in Belgrade. At the meeting was attended by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Prime Minister of Romania, Mrs. Viorica Dăncilă, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. The viability of the (...)

Hundreds of people gather in Victoriei Square to commemorate Revolution heroes, head to University Square Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday afternoon in the Victoriei Square for an event announced on the social networks as "22 December - Our Revolution", then kicked off in a rally to the University Square. Part of the people bear Romania&#39;s and European Union&#39;s flags. (...)

PNL asks Ombudsman to notify Constitutional Court on fiscal-budgetary measures approved by gov't The National Liberal Party (PNL, opposition, ed. n.) addresses a public call to the Ombudsman in order for the latter to notify the Constitutional Court regarding the unconstitutionality of the OUG (Government Emergency Ordinance, ed. n.) with fiscal-budgetary measures adopted on Friday by the (...)

FinMin Teodorovici: All structures involved assume fiscal-budgetary OUG approved by gov't All structures involved in the Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) on the fiscal-budgetary measures approved on Friday by the Executive have assumed the piece of legislation in its entirety, the Public Finance minister Eugen Teodorovici said at the end of the gov&#39;t sitting. "All (...)

PM Dancila: Romania supports Serbia's European path Romania supports Serbia&#39;s European path, on Saturday said in Belgrade the Romanian Prime minister Viorica Dancila, adding that she has invited the Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic to visit Bucharest during Romania&#39;s presidency of the European Union&#39;s Council. Viorica (...)

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz hands over on Austria's behalf a EUR 300k cheque to Concordia Vocational School The Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Friday handed over on behalf of his country a 300,000 EUR cheque for the programmes unfolded by the Concordia Vocational School in southeastern city of Ploiesti, a release by the Concordia Humanitarian Organisation reads. "Mr. Chancellor Sebastian (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |