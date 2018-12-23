Deputy PM Birchall says trusts Romania-Japan bilateral relationship develops, deepens



The relationship between Romania and Japan is very important, in particular from the viewpoint of developing the economic dimension, the interest of the Nippon companies in our country being on an ascending trend, the Deputy Prime minister Ana Birchall writes on her Facebook page. Considering that Japan is celebrating on 23 December its National Day, the Romanian Deputy PM voices her trust that the bilateral relationship will continue to develop and deepen, "and the spirit of friendship between Romania and Japan will last in the next centuries, too." "Japan is the largest Asian investor in Romania, yet the capitalisation of the economic dimension's potential with strategic features between Romania and Japan means a higher presence of the Japanese businesses in Romania. Happy National Day, Japan, and many happy years to our relation!" Birchall stressed.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican)