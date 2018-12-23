PNL’s Turcan: Latest fiscal-budgetary measures doom education to underfunding



The National Liberal Party (PNL, opposition, ed. n.) will support an amendment to the Budget Law by which the state will be compelled to allocate 5pct of the gross domestic product to Education and Research, on Sunday wrote on her Facebook page, this party's first vice president Raluca Turcan. "A hoax of PSD - ALDE (Social Democrat Party - Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, major and minor at rule, ed. n.) never comes alone. After new taxes were set to have the investors leave our country and place us in economic stalemate, the Valcov - Dragnea - Dancila OUG (gov't emergency ordinance, ed. n.) dooms the education as well to underfunding. In 2019 - 2021 the 6pct of the GDP promised in all electoral campaigns will not be allocated, even if guaranteed through all protocols signed by the gov't with the trade unions and well-inked in the Education Law at Art. 8. All promises get a postponement!" says Turcan. The liberal leader stresses that the children's education cannot be delayed forever. "Schools cannot remain with the 40-50-year old outfit. The teachers must be trained at the 21st century's level and motivated to become true models to their students. An underfunded education means a stolen future from our children! Cutting the money from education is an attempt to Romania's safety," Raluca Turcan adds.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican)