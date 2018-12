TMK-Artrom Slatina Buys TMK Europe’s Participation In TMK-Resita For EUR62M



Romania's steel pipe manufacturer TMK-Artrom Slatina (ART.RO) decided to buy the participation owned by TMK Europe in TMK-Resita, for EUR62.29 million, of which EUR100,000 will be paid within 30 days and the remainder will be paid over a five-year (...)