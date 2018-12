Banca Transilvania Board Member Buys RON960,000 Worth Of Bank Shares



Costel Ceocea, member of the Executive Board of Romanian lender Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO) and president of regional investment fund SIF Moldova, has bought 500,103 of the bank's shares for a total RON960,000.