Press Review - December 24, 2018
Dec 24, 2018
Patriarch Daniel: Gold of good deeds - greatest offering to Christ Child
The gold of good deeds epitomises the greatest offering brought to the Christ Child, the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR), Daniel, affirmed in his Christmas sermon at the Holy Mass officiated at the Patriarchal Cathedral.
"This tradition of the Magi, the Kings, the Wise Men (...)
Bucharest Stock Exchange recovers strongly after the losses last week
By Jerom Bolt The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) had a positive evolution during the entire trading session on Monday, which proactively determined the players in the market. It turned out that the reaction on Thursday and Friday, when the main index, BET, recorded losses of 11.5% and, (...)
President Iohannis - Christmas message: If we are better each day, we'll all fare better together
President Klaus Iohannis on Monday sent a message to Romanians on the occasion of Christmas, saying that the birth of the Lord represents a celebration of the miracle of life and a celebration of goodness, compassion and generosity.
"The birth of the Lord is a celebration of the miracle of (...)
Crown Custodian: I have made a vow to continue my father's work, for Romania's prosperity and stability
Romanian Crown Custodian Margareta on Monday sent a message to all Romanians from all over the world, on the occasion of Christmas, saying that she made a vow to continue her the work of her father, King Mihai, for Romania's prosperity and stability, to consolidate its international (...)
Car Sales In Romania Up 20.4% On Year In Jan-Nov 2018
November 2018 was the best November in the past decade for the Romanian auto market, with 18,240 vehicles sold, 23.3% more than in November 2017, data from the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) showed (...)
PM's Christmas message: May the Saviour's birth delight your soul
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday sent Romanians a message on the occasion of the Christmas holiday, wishing them good health, peace, abundance and joy.
"Dear Romanians, I wish you peace and good health alongside your dear ones! May the birth of Our Saviour Jesus Christ delight your (...)
IGPR: Romanian policemen mission in Bansko, Bulgaria
Romanian policemen participate for three months alongside Bulgarian police officers in public safety activities in Bansko resort in Bulgaria, a release of the Romanian Police Inspectorate General (IGPR) sent to AGERPRES on Monday informs.
According to the release, in the period 15 December 2018 (...)
