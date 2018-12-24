PM Dancila about President Iohannis: He is a man who doesn’t accept consensus



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Sunday evening said that President Klaus Iohannis is "a man who doesn’t accept consensus." Dancila told Romania TV private television broadcaster that she discussed with the head of state about the need for interinstitutional cooperation, however she added she hadn’t succeeded in her endeavors. "I have tried to make everyone understand that a good interinstitutional relation is for Romania’s good. I have made numerous calls, I have tried to talk to the state president, as well. It seems I haven’t succeeded much. The latest statements confirm it. I have had talks with Mr. President Klaus Iohannis, I told him that I wish to have an interinstitutional cooperation. I must confess that I wouldn’t want to make public the discussions behind closed doors and, at the same time, I don’t want to hit anyone in the back, because then I would prove that I am not the same balanced person, who urges to unity (...). It is hard to label Romania’s President, but... he is a man who doesn’t accept consensus," Viorica Dancila said. The Prime Minister mentioned she wishes a direct communication with Romania’s President, not through press statements. "For me it is hard to understand that this war is going on and that we are constantly talking through press conferences, public statements, when we could use the phone, when we could have an applied discussion, not about us, the ones holding these positions, but I believe about the important topics for the country, and we have plenty of important topics, plenty of challenges we must respond to and which should have consensus among the Presidential Administration, the Government and Romania’s Parliament," the Prime Minister also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Marius Fratila: EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) PM Dancila about President Iohannis: He is a man who doesn’t accept consensus.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Sunday evening said that President Klaus Iohannis is "a man who doesn’t accept consensus." Dancila told Romania TV private television broadcaster that she discussed with the head of state about the need for interinstitutional cooperation, however she added she hadn’t succeeded in her endeavors. "I have tried to make everyone understand that a good interinstitutional relation is for Romania’s good. I have made numerous calls, I have tried to talk to the state president, as well. It seems I haven’t succeeded much. The latest statements confirm it. I have had talks with Mr. President Klaus Iohannis, I told him that I wish to have an interinstitutional cooperation. I must confess that I wouldn’t want to make public the discussions behind closed doors and, at the same time, I don’t want to hit anyone in the back, because then I would prove that I am not the same balanced person, who urges to unity (...). It is hard to label Romania’s President, but... he is a man who doesn’t accept consensus," Viorica Dancila said. The Prime Minister mentioned she wishes a direct communication with Romania’s President, not through press statements. "For me it is hard to understand that this war is going on and that we are constantly talking through press conferences, public statements, when we could use the phone, when we could have an applied discussion, not about us, the ones holding these positions, but I believe about the important topics for the country, and we have plenty of important topics, plenty of challenges we must respond to and which should have consensus among the Presidential Administration, the Government and Romania’s Parliament," the Prime Minister also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Marius Fratila: EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

