JusMin Toader: On 27 December, I will conclude procedure on prosecutor general dismissal



Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced on Sunday his intention of concluding on 27 December the necessary steps for the finalisation of the dismissal procedure of Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar. "On 27 December in the morning, when I go to the ministry, I have prepared the necessary documents to conclude the dismissal procedure of the prosecutor general. (...) In my opinion, we cannot fall into the trap the prosecutor general is trying to advance, stalling in the hope that he will retire or complete his prosecutor general mandate on 19 April. (...) On the 27th, I repeat, I am sending it to the president of the republic, I am concluding his dismissal procedure," Tudorel Toader told Antena 3 private television broadcaster. He added that he would also send President Klaus Iohannis the proposals for appointment in five leadership positions within the Prosecutor General's Office, which the head of state had previously rejected on lack of legality grounds. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Onea, editor: Marius Fratilă; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)