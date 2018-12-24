PM’s Christmas message: May the Saviour’s birth delight your soul



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday sent Romanians a message on the occasion of the Christmas holiday, wishing them good health, peace, abundance and joy. "Dear Romanians, I wish you peace and good health alongside your dear ones! May the birth of Our Saviour Jesus Christ delight your soul and bring abundance and joy to your homes! Merry Christmas!," was the Prime Minister's message, according to a Government release. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)