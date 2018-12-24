IGPR: Romanian policemen mission in Bansko, Bulgaria



Romanian policemen participate for three months alongside Bulgarian police officers in public safety activities in Bansko resort in Bulgaria, a release of the Romanian Police Inspectorate General (IGPR) sent to AGERPRES on Monday informs. According to the release, in the period 15 December 2018 - 15 March 2019, six Romanian police officers, who speak Bulgarian, were designated to conduct in Bansko public safety activities within some joint patrol teams with Bulgarian policemen. The Romanian policemen will act in three series of 30 days each granting support to the Bulgarian police officers, both for ensuring public order and safety and for mediating the relation of Romanian tourists with the Bulgarian authorities. The Romanian officers will also conduct patrol and public order and safety missions, for the prevention of antisocial acts that could be committed by Romanian citizens, and will support the authorities in the neighbouring state in identifying the Romanian citizen. Moreover, they will conduct operative missions, in collaboration with the law enforcement structures of the Republic of Bulgaria and will support the ongoing investigations through operative data and information exchanges, the IGPR points out. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)