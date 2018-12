Dendrio Solutions, Held By Bittnet Systems, Gets RON1M Loan From Banca Transilvania



Dendrio Solutions, held by IT training services provider Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO), has contracted a loan of RON1 million from lender Banca Transilvania, with a maturity of 15 months. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]