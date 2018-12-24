Crown Custodian: I have made a vow to continue my father’s work, for Romania’s prosperity and stability



Romanian Crown Custodian Margareta on Monday sent a message to all Romanians from all over the world, on the occasion of Christmas, saying that she made a vow to continue her the work of her father, King Mihai, for Romania’s prosperity and stability, to consolidate its international position. "A year of mourning has passed for our family and country. After Queen Anne, King Mihai left this world, leaving sadness and a great empty spot in our souls. But my parents lived every day of their life convinced that there is a ’tomorrow’ for our country. My mother would often say: ’Tomorrow is a new day!’. Same as her, I would like to send you a few thoughts, before beginning a new year," Her Majesty began her message. She referred to Romania’s taking over the EU Council Presidency in the beginning of next year. "At the bridge between years, we have the opportunity to contemplate the past, one century after the Greater Union and the conclusion of the First World War. At the same time, we have the duty to clearly look to the year ahead, when, for the first time in history, Romania will hold the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. The Greater Union Centennial was the biggest celebration of the year. However, the First World War was a bloody tragedy and Great Romania was achieved with a huge human sacrifice. That is why, we are united in our celebration without triumphalism, but with national pride. The centennial of the end of the Great War is also a moment of communion in Europe. We commemorate the sacrifice of our people, but we also honour the memory of all soldiers from other countries, both enemies and allies, who fought on Romanian soil one century ago. We pray for their souls and we join the rest of the continent, saying: no European problem will ever be solved through violence again. After the fall of Communism, in December 1989, my father militated for Romania’s integration in NATO and the European Union, and his effort was based on the understanding of last century’s history lesson. A whole and united Europe isn’t a political slogan, but an essential element in protecting our peace," the Crown Custodian said. Romania will take over the Presidency of the European Union on 1 January 2019, and our country will be capable to conclude this mandate successfully, no matter how difficult this might be, the Crown Custodian believes. "I am certain that our commitment to the European Union remains constant and solid," she added. She showed herself "touched by the goodwill" voiced by Romanians towards the Royal Family. "Wherever I am, in the country’s localities and in the Republic of Moldova, I am touched by the goodwill voiced towards the Royal Family, as well as by the openness towards the Crown Institution, towards its capacity to inspire and encourage people to good deeds. I have made a vow to continue my father’s work, for Romania’s prosperity and stability, to consolidate its international position. All these represent a neverending duty. From the bottom of my heart, I wish all Romanians in the country, in the Republic of Moldova and all over the world many happy years, with good health and peace of mind! May God help us so!," Her Majesty Margareta concluded her message. 