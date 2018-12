Car Sales In Romania Up 20.4% On Year In Jan-Nov 2018



November 2018 was the best November in the past decade for the Romanian auto market, with 18,240 vehicles sold, 23.3% more than in November 2017, data from the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) showed (...)