President Iohannis - Christmas message: If we are better each day, we’ll all fare better together



President Klaus Iohannis on Monday sent a message to Romanians on the occasion of Christmas, saying that the birth of the Lord represents a celebration of the miracle of life and a celebration of goodness, compassion and generosity. "The birth of the Lord is a celebration of the miracle of life and a celebration of goodness, compassion and generosity. We need to reconnect ourselves to these values that bring us closer together and make us more solidary and stronger. In the spirit of these Holy holidays, let us care for each other and all for our country. If we are better each day, we'll all fare better together. Dear Romanians, wherever you are, I wish you a Merry Christmas, with good health and joy! Many happy returns!," the head of state's message was. AGERPRES