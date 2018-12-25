Patriarch Daniel: Gold of good deeds - greatest offering to Christ Child
Dec 25, 2018
The gold of good deeds epitomises the greatest offering brought to the Christ Child, the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR), Daniel, affirmed in his Christmas sermon at the Holy Mass officiated at the Patriarchal Cathedral.
"This tradition of the Magi, the Kings, the Wise Men who come bearing gifts for the Christ Child spiritually teaches us to bring gifts to Jesus Christ. ’What kind of gifts?’ the Church Fathers ask themselves. And they are the ones to answer too: ’The gold of good deeds.’ When we do good deeds by fulfilling Christ’s commands to love God in prayer and our fellow creatures in good deeds, we bring Christ gold, even if we do not have a penny in our pockets and nothing of gold or silver. The gold of good deeds. It is the greatest offering that we could bring to the Christ Child," The Patriarch said.
The Orthodox Hierarch officiated the Holy Mass alongside Assistant Bishop to the Archdiocese of Bucharest Timotei Prahoveanul, Reverend Father Qais, Bishop of Erzurum, delegate of the Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch and All the East, Patriarch Assistant Bishops to the Patriarch Varlaam Ploiesteanu and Ieronim Sinaitul.
His Beatitude Daniel went on and explained that the incense brought by the Magi represents "true prayer’s sweet fragrance to God."
"In the Holy Scripture, there is a strong connection between prayer and incense. ’Let my prayer rise up to Thee as the incense.’ Incense is thus transformed as a gift when we pray every day - morning, noon and evening or at any moment of the day - we bring the incense of our prayers and spiritual chants to the Child Christ," the Hierarch preached.
At the same time, the Patriarch of Romania preached to those present in the Patriarchal Cathedral about the meaning of "bringing myrrh to Christ."
"It means crucifying, wiping out the sin in us, egotism and give life to virtues. When we go from sin to virtue, from fall to rise through repentance, from deeds unpleasant to God to a holy, virtuous life, then we go through the crucifixion of sin and we reach the resurrection of virtues. Our spiritual resurrection means the resurrection of the soul from the death caused by sin. Sin is death, and repentance and sainthood is life. That is why we, every time we fight sin and instead of sin we accomplish the virtues, meaning we go from vile thoughts to good thoughts, we bring Christ myrrh, we wipe out sin and raise virtue within ourselves. When we go from ignoble and vile words to pure and beautiful words we bring myrrh to Christ. When we go from a pagan-like, bad, fallen, sinful behaviour to a saintly, mild, merciful, compassionate behaviour we bring myrrh to Baby Jesus," The Patriarch said.
He underscored that through how they think, behave and live, the faithful bring gifts of myrrh and incense to Christ, for God’s glory and Salvation.
At the end of the Holy Mass, the Patriarch addressed everyone wishes of good health and redemption, peace and joy, as well as strong faith and good deeds, especially to those bearing the name of Christian or Christina.
Orthodox, Catholic and Protestant Christians celebrate on 25 December the Birth of Christ. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author/editor: Simona Iacob)
