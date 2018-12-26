ForMin Melescanu paying official visit to Serbia



Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu is paying an official visit to the Republic of Serbia on Wednesday, at the invitation of his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic, the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs in a press release. The Romanian chief diplomat will have in Belgrade talks on topical matters on the bilateral agenda, particularly concerning the development of the relations on an economic level and on European affairs, namely the European bid of the Republic of Serbia and Romania's concrete support for speeding up the accession negotiations of this state to the EU during Romania's Presidency at the EU Council. Moreover, they will also tackle aspects regarding the situation of the Romanian minority in the Republic of Serbia and the continuation of the bilateral dialogue within the Intergovernmental Joint Committee in this area, as well as regional developments. At the same time, Melescanu will also discuss with members of the Romanian community of the Republic of Serbia. During the official visit, Teodor Melescanu will hold consultations with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, PM Ana Brnabic, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, as well as with National Assembly President Maja Gojkovic.