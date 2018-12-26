 
Romaniapress.com

December 26, 2018

UNITER: Actress Eugenia Bosanceanu dies at 93
Dec 26, 2018

UNITER: Actress Eugenia Bosanceanu dies at 93.
Theatre and film actress Eugenia Bosanceanu died at 93, the Theater Union of Romania (UNITER) informs. "On Christmas Eve, great theatre and film actress Eugenia Bosanceanu left us, at the age of 93," reads a UNITER Facebook post. Eugenia Bosanceanu was born on 8 February 1925, in Radauti-Prut, Botosani County. She had a great number of roles in theatre and film, the first cinema production she played in was Ciulinii Baraganului (The Thistles of the Baragan) (1958) and her last one Capace (Bottle Caps) (2017). She played in almost 50 films, among which Tales from the Golden Age (2009), 4 months, 3 weeks and 2 days (2007), Occident (2002), The Oak (1992), Pintea (1976), They shall not pass (1975), Pacala (1974), Then I Sentenced Them All to Death (1972), The Hatchet (1969), The Revolt (1965). AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

War of the Multirole Corvette: France and the Netherlands in the € 1.6 billion dispute in Romania (1) By Constantin Radut For two years, Romania is, along with Poland, the state that allocates 2% of GDP to the army and the endowment of the armed forces. Romania respects an engagement that our country has taken as an active member of NATO. The same commitment, at the pressure of US and Donald (...)

ForMin Melescanu paying official visit to Serbia Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu is paying an official visit to the Republic of Serbia on Wednesday, at the invitation of his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic, the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs in a press release. The Romanian chief diplomat will have in Belgrade talks (...)

Patriarch Daniel: Gold of good deeds - greatest offering to Christ Child The gold of good deeds epitomises the greatest offering brought to the Christ Child, the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR), Daniel, affirmed in his Christmas sermon at the Holy Mass officiated at the Patriarchal Cathedral. "This tradition of the Magi, the Kings, the Wise Men (...)

Bucharest Stock Exchange recovers strongly after the losses last week By Jerom Bolt The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) had a positive evolution during the entire trading session on Monday, which proactively determined the players in the market. It turned out that the reaction on Thursday and Friday, when the main index, BET, recorded losses of 11.5% and, (...)

President Iohannis - Christmas message: If we are better each day, we'll all fare better together President Klaus Iohannis on Monday sent a message to Romanians on the occasion of Christmas, saying that the birth of the Lord represents a celebration of the miracle of life and a celebration of goodness, compassion and generosity. "The birth of the Lord is a celebration of the miracle of (...)

Crown Custodian: I have made a vow to continue my father's work, for Romania's prosperity and stability Romanian Crown Custodian Margareta on Monday sent a message to all Romanians from all over the world, on the occasion of Christmas, saying that she made a vow to continue her the work of her father, King Mihai, for Romania&#39;s prosperity and stability, to consolidate its international (...)

Car Sales In Romania Up 20.4% On Year In Jan-Nov 2018 November 2018 was the best November in the past decade for the Romanian auto market, with 18,240 vehicles sold, 23.3% more than in November 2017, data from the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) showed (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |