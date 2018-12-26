UNITER: Actress Eugenia Bosanceanu dies at 93



Theatre and film actress Eugenia Bosanceanu died at 93, the Theater Union of Romania (UNITER) informs. "On Christmas Eve, great theatre and film actress Eugenia Bosanceanu left us, at the age of 93," reads a UNITER Facebook post. Eugenia Bosanceanu was born on 8 February 1925, in Radauti-Prut, Botosani County. She had a great number of roles in theatre and film, the first cinema production she played in was Ciulinii Baraganului (The Thistles of the Baragan) (1958) and her last one Capace (Bottle Caps) (2017). She played in almost 50 films, among which Tales from the Golden Age (2009), 4 months, 3 weeks and 2 days (2007), Occident (2002), The Oak (1992), Pintea (1976), They shall not pass (1975), Pacala (1974), Then I Sentenced Them All to Death (1972), The Hatchet (1969), The Revolt (1965). AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)